Warriors' loss to Kings goes down as historically rare in NBA history

You have to give the Warriors some credit. It's really tough to do what they did Sunday night.

First, the good news: Facing the Kings at Chase Center, Golden State forced Sacramento to commit 29 turnovers, the most by any team in a single game so far this season.

The bad news: The Warriors lost ... by 21 points.

"I've never seen a box score like this where we forced 29 turnovers and lost by 21 points," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after the defeat. "It's almost impossible to do that."

"I ain't never seen that s--t before," Draymond Green added. "We sucked. In every way shape and form."

They sucked, all right. Big time. Historically so.

As it turns out, the Warriors' loss Sunday night was the 56th time since the 1983-84 season that an NBA team forced at least 29 turnovers in a game and lost. It was, however, the first such instance since Feb. 6, 2004.

Of those 55 prior occurrences, though, only seven times was the losing team defeated by more than 21 points.

And of those seven prior times, guess which NBA franchise other than Chicago is the only one to have done it twice?

Naturally, the Warriors, including the most recent such occurrence back on Jan. 23, 2001, when Golden State forced Utah into 29 turnovers, and still managed to lose 100-78.

The Warriors went 17-65 that season, the second-worst winning percentage in franchise history -- for now, that is.

After the historically-rare loss Sunday, Golden State currently is on pace to finish worse than that.

