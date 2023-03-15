Warriors lose Andre Iguodala to fractured wrist

The hits keep coming to the Golden State Warriors' depth.

Veteran wing Andre Iguodala will undergo surgery next week for a fractured left wrist, the team announced Wednesday. The Warriors said they will release an update on his status after the surgery.

The injury was reportedly sustained during the Warriors' win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday, in which Iguodala played 16 minutes and up to the four-minute mark in the fourth quarter. It was his eighth game played of the season.

He had previously been ruled out for a game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday due to left wrist soreness.

Warriors have been without Andre Iguodala, and others, for much of season

Iguodala re-signed with the Warriors this season on a veteran's minimum contract after returning to last season and winning his fourth NBA title with the team. The 39-year-old said in September he plans to retire after this season, but he has also missed the vast majority of this season due to a hip injury.

Iguodala didn't make his season debut until Jan. 8, then missed several more weeks after playing in only three games. He made it back again March 5, playing in five more games before going down with the wrist injury.

That leaves Iguodala currently averaging 2.1 points in 14.1 minutes across eight games in what is supposed to be his final season.

Andre Iguodala's final season is not going as planned. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The loss of Iguodala hits the Warriors particularly hard as they have been short on depth at wing. For reasons the team has declined to reveal, Andrew Wiggins has not played since March 13 and has no timetable to return. Jonathan Kuminga has also missed three games with an ankle injury, but is probable for Wednesday.