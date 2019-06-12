Warriors logo will change next season along with move to San Francisco originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Warriors are making some changes for their first season at Chase Center.

Coinciding with their move across the Bay Bridge to San Francisco, the team announced Wednesday that there will be some slight modifications to its logo, including a customized font and a more accurate depiction of the Bay Bridge.

The updated logo for next season has a fresh look.



It depicts a more accurate portrayal of the Bay Bridge and uses a custom font. pic.twitter.com/oqpEsmgHwM



— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 12, 2019

Warriors head of public relations Raymond Ridder added more details via his personal Twitter account.

Missing a few logos here....also The Town and others will be part of the logos. https://t.co/okxavpUxSp — Raymond Ridder (@DoubleR_PR) June 12, 2019

According to the Warriors, the new "Primary Icon" and "Global Logo" portrayal of the Bay Bridge adds subtle details on the bridge span and "represents the Warriors' standing as the Bay Area's professional basketball team." The original "Copperplate font" will be replaced by a new, custom font that also will be featured in the team's wordmark.

The primary blue color on the logo has been "refreshed," according to the Warriors, and will be in a slightly darker shade in all of the logos, and also will be reflected in the team's on-court jerseys and apparel.

The secondary "W" logo also has been changed to match the customized font and the overall aesthetic -- this also will be featured on the belt of the team's uniform shorts.

As Ridder mentioned, the team plans to have updated versions of "The Town" and "The City" logos as well, so keep an eye out for those.