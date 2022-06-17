Warriors mock NSFW Draymond Green chant in NBA Finals locker-room celebration

Warriors mock NSFW Draymond chant in locker-room celebration originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

This time, the F-bombs were funny.

The Warriors' ears definitely perked up last week when Boston Celtics fans chanted “F–k Draymond” at Draymond Green as soon as stepped onto the court for Game 3 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden.

Because when the Warriors beat the Celtics in Thursday's Game 6 to close out the championship in Boston, they turned the tables.

Amidst the champagne bottles popping and the locker-room celebration, a familiar chant broke out among the Warriors players: “F--k Draymond, F--k Draymond, “F--k Draymond.”

When asked about what was being chanted in the locker room, Kevon Looney and Otto Porter broke into laughter.

"Basically, we was saying, 'F--k you, Draymond,' " Porter said. "That's what we was saying. It was fun, though. It was a fun moment for us."

Looney jokingly said: "Draymond been yelling at us all year, too."

Several members of the Warriors, including Klay Thompson and Steve Kerr, were critical of the profane chants after Game 3. But, with the championship vibes flowing, it’s now part of the celebration.