Warriors list Willie Cauley-Stein, Alec Burks as probable vs. Suns

The Warriors lost another player to injury in Monday's win over the Pelicans, but it looks like they will be getting some reinforcements back when they host the Suns at Chase Center on Wednesday.

Golden State submitted its injury report Tuesday, and two names particularly stood out. Both Willie Cauley-Stein and Alec Burks -- who have yet to play this season -- are listed as probable for Wednesday's game against Phoenix. Meanwhile, both Jacob Evans and Kevon Looney are listed as out.

Cauley-Stein was signed as a free agent in the offseason and was widely expected to claim the Warriors' starting center spot, but a mid-foot sprain kept him out of much of training camp and the first three games of the regular season, over which Golden State has gone 1-2. With Looney also sidelined, the Dubs have been quite thin in the middle and even went with a small-ball lineup in Monday's win in New Orleans.

Burks also came over in free agency, and the 28-year-old should provide the Warriors with some veteran depth at the wing. His return to the lineup from a right ankle sprain comes at a much-needed time, as Evans' adductor strain forced him to miss the second half of Monday's victory and will force him to miss at least the next game, if not more.

Golden State played what easily was its best game thus far in the win over the Pelicans. It would be understandable if Cauley-Stein and Burks are a bit rusty against the Suns on Wednesday, but their collective presence should only improve the Warriors' chances at victory.

