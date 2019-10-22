Warriors list three players as probable for season opener vs. Clippers

With opening night just two days away, the Warriors finally are starting to get healthy.

After practice Tuesday, the team announced that Kevon Looney (hamstring), Alec Burks (ankle) and Marquese Chriss (left toe infection) are probable against the Clippers.

"Last couple days, getting a lot of work in. Been able to play some 5-on-5, so feeling good," Looney told reporters. "I tweaked my hamstring -- second time doing it in a couple weeks -- so just wanted to play it safe, and make sure I was 100 percent before I got back out there and play.

"Feel great now, feel comfortable on the court -- trying to get my wind under me."

Kevon Looney said he's "on track" to play Thursday. Said he Re-aggravated a summer injury but feels good now. pic.twitter.com/bxRyNrXKYm — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) October 22, 2019

It's unclear at this point if the 23-year-old -- who missed all five preseason games -- or Chriss will start at center.

Looney revealed that the first hamstring tweak occurred during a summer workout.

"I was ready for training camp, I was feeling good the first couple days," he explained. "I just aggravated it so we wanted to be safe."

Burks, meanwhile, missed the entire preseason slate of games after rolling his ankle in practice the day before the opener.

