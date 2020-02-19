Warriors have list of players they want to sign to contracts this season

On Feb. 8, the Warriors signed Jeremy Pargo and Zach Norvell Jr. to 10-day contracts.

Golden State is not giving either player a second 10-day deal, which means the team has a couple of roster spots to fill.

"As it relates to Jeremy and Zach, I'm not exactly sure -- just without having spoken to Bob (Myers) and Mike (Dunleavy) and Kirk (Lacob) yet -- I can't give you an exact thought on how that played out," coach Steve Kerr told reporters Tuesday night. "But they both did a great job."

Pargo -- who before joining the Warriors last appeared in an NBA game on March 29, 2013 -- recorded 15 points and two assists against the Phoenix Suns last Wednesday in the Dubs' final game before the All-Star break.

Kerr doesn't know who Golden State will be bringing into the fold and/or when that will happen.

"To be perfectly honest, I just got back from the All-Star break a few hours ago," Kerr explained. "I haven't had a chance to speak to guys in the front office. I know we have a list of players who we'd like to take a look at. We'll see how that all pans out.

"But there's a good chance that over the last couple months of the season we take a look at some different players. That's the idea."

Technically, the Warriors don't have to sign anybody for two weeks. But with Klay Thompson and Steph Curry sidelined -- and Kevon Looney continuing to deal with various ailments -- it's safe to assume they'll be adding some bodies sooner rather than later.

But that won't transpire before Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets:

Warriors have roster openings but they will not immediately fill them, per Steve Kerr. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) February 19, 2020

Warriors won't add any 10-day guys before tomorrow's game against Houston. Only have 12 guys on roster right now. It'll help them stay under tax. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 19, 2020

The situation remains fluid and can change at any moment.

