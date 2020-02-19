Warriors have list of players they want to sign to contracts this season

Drew Shiller
NBC Sports BayArea

On Feb. 8, the Warriors signed Jeremy Pargo and Zach Norvell Jr. to 10-day contracts.

Golden State is not giving either player a second 10-day deal, which means the team has a couple of roster spots to fill.

"As it relates to Jeremy and Zach, I'm not exactly sure -- just without having spoken to Bob (Myers) and Mike (Dunleavy) and Kirk (Lacob) yet -- I can't give you an exact thought on how that played out," coach Steve Kerr told reporters Tuesday night. "But they both did a great job."

Pargo -- who before joining the Warriors last appeared in an NBA game on March 29, 2013 -- recorded 15 points and two assists against the Phoenix Suns last Wednesday in the Dubs' final game before the All-Star break.

Kerr doesn't know who Golden State will be bringing into the fold and/or when that will happen.

"To be perfectly honest, I just got back from the All-Star break a few hours ago," Kerr explained. "I haven't had a chance to speak to guys in the front office. I know we have a list of players who we'd like to take a look at. We'll see how that all pans out.

"But there's a good chance that over the last couple months of the season we take a look at some different players. That's the idea."

Technically, the Warriors don't have to sign anybody for two weeks. But with Klay Thompson and Steph Curry sidelined -- and Kevon Looney continuing to deal with various ailments -- it's safe to assume they'll be adding some bodies sooner rather than later.

But that won't transpire before Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets:

The situation remains fluid and can change at any moment.

