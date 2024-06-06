Should the Warriors let Klay Thompson test free agency?

Klay Thompson’s future with the Golden State Warriors has been a hot topic all season. The veteran sharpshooter is set to hit unrestricted free agency in the coming months, and currently, there’s been no news on any progress in negotiations between the franchise and the player.

In a recent interview with Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson on the “Scoop B Radio Podcast,” former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins noted that the Warriors may be wise to let Thompson test his free agency market. That would allow Golden State to gauge the market interest in their four-time champion and ensure they can provide a competitor offer.

“If I was the front office of the Golden State Warriors and I’m being serious here, I let Klay test the waters,” Perkins said. “I let him test the waters and say to him, ‘You know what? If you find somebody that’s going to give you more money, we’ll match it or we’ll consider matching it. We’ll find a way.’ That’s what I would do. Now that might come back and bite ‘em in the a– because Klay is still a valuable piece to some other people.”

Thompson is reportedly drawing interest from the Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder. All three teams can offer Thompson a significant role in their rotation along with a nice payday.

Throughout the season, Thompson has consistently maintained that his desire is remain with the Warriors and retire in the Bay Area. However, his plans could change if some enticing offers cross his desk. As such, if the Warriors do allow Thompson to enter free agency, they must be willing to move fast to keep him around.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire