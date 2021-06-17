Warriors legend Sarunas Marciulionis' son will play in Bay Area

Son of Warriors legend Marciulionis will play in Bay Area originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A Marciulionis will be playing basketball in the Bay Area. And no, you did not travel back in time.

More than three decades after Sarunas Marciulionis made his debut with the Golden State Warriors, his son, Augustas, will be handling the rock in the East Bay. The younger Marciulionis has signed a National Letter of Intent to play for Saint Mary's College this upcoming season.

Augustas, a 6-foot-4 point guard, has followed in his father's footsteps, as he'll bring an extensive history of international experience with him to the Bay Area. A member of the U19 Lithuanian National Team, he currently is training for the U19 FIBA World Cup, which begins in early July.

Sarunas already was a legend in his native Lithuania prior to joining the Warriors for the 1989-90 season, having won a gold medal for the USSR in the 1988 Olympics. He immediately endeared himself to Golden State fans, and gave them plenty to cheer about over his four seasons with the team. He helped open the door for international talent to enter the NBA, and that impact is more evident now than ever before.

After his final NBA season in 1996-97, Sarunas returned to Lithuania and reestablished the National Team, for which Augustus was invited to play for in EuroBasket 2022 qualifiers. Sarunas was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014 alongside former Warriors teammate Mitch Richmond. Both of them were presented by fellow Run TMC era member Chris Mullin.

Augustus certainly won't be surrounded by as much talent while playing for the Gaels. But if he's anything like his dad, he'll surely be fun to watch.