Warriors lead NBA in multiple key categories amid red-hot start

Warriors lead NBA in multiple key categories amid hot start originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 2021-22 NBA season isn't even a month old, but the Warriors have a strong case as the league's best team right now.

Just take a look at the numbers, provided by StatMuse. If there's an important category, Golden State either leads it or is near the top on both sides of the ball. These are championship numbers.

The Warriors:



Best record

1st in net rating

1st in points

1st in defense

1st in threes

1st in assists

3rd in rebounds

3rd in steals

3rd in FG%

2nd in 3P%

2nd in FG% allowed

3rd in 3P% allowed



Klay and Wiseman are coming back soon plus they have assets for a big trade. Look out. pic.twitter.com/rStkzGKuhE — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 8, 2021

Following their 120-107 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday, the Warriors improved to 8-1 on the year. They have a 1.5-game lead over the Utah Jazz atop the Western Conference standings and are the only team left with just one loss so far.

What has made their start even more impressive is that this has been far from just the Steph Curry show. Curry is far from having a bad start, but he doesn't have to carry the entire 15-man roster on his back on a nightly basis. He's averaging 25.1 points per game, down from 32.0 a season ago. But his assists and rebounds both are higher than last season, as are his steals and blocks.

Golden State's depth has been on full display so far this season, with four players averaging at least 12 points per game. And then there's the Warriors' defense.

In the Warriors' nine games played, they have given up fewer than 100 points four times.

Story continues

While their start has been a pleasant surprise, the numbers aren't if you have watched any of their games. This isn't the Warriros of last season, or the season before that.

This is a roster built to contend, and help is on the way.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast