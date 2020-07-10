A Warriors landmark could be lost - and Steph Curry is calling on fans to help save it

Lloyd Canamore’s house in Oakland is painted blue and gold and a landmark in the Golden State Warriors’ community.

Unfortunately, the 58-year-old Warriors’ fanis now at risk of losing his childhood home, reports KTVU.

But he’s getting help from a very famous friend.

After a neighbor stepped in and started a GoFundMe for Canamore, Warriors point guard Stephen Curry decided to help out.

KTVU reports that after his mother was misled into taking out a reverse mortgage, Canamore discovered he’ll lose the home if he can’t come up with the $350,000 owed to the bank.





“When I was in tenth grade I worked at the Coliseum (and) I was selling hot dogs and peanuts there,” said Canamore, explaining when he became a fan of the team to KTVU.

“Lloyd has been a die hard for #dubnation. We can get there and get $$ to keep Him in his home,” Curry wrote in a personal Instagram story, capturing the attention of his 30.8 million followers.

Steph Curry wants to help save the Warriors House in Oakland. Here’s the GoFundMe https://t.co/DC7mBXp7wr pic.twitter.com/NfhmZiEGPc — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) July 9, 2020

The video Curry posted was from 2018, when he and a bunch of fans were dancing in front of the festive house, which also is surrounded by team flags, celebrating the Warriors 2017-18 NBA Championship.

According to NBC Sports, a generous donation of $10,000 from an anonymous donor was added to the still growing $157,000 raised.