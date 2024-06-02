Warriors land UCONN guard in latest mock draft

The Golden State Warriors own the 52nd pick in the 2024 NBA draft. Given the success of rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis, who was selected 57th last season, the Warriors will undoubtedly be hoping to unearth another gem in the late second round for the second year running.

According to the latest mock draft by Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman, the Warriors could select Tristen Newton. The 6-foot-3 guard out of UCONN could find a role as a deep bench guard on the Warriors roster or be given ample time to continue his development with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

“Tristen Newton surprised scouts when he opted to skip scrimmaging. Teams should ultimately have a confident feel for the 23-year-old’s game, which played a key role during Connecticut’s repeat championships,” Wasserman wrote. “Newton should draw second-round interest and two-way offers from teams who see a Swiss Army knife guard who can make plays for teammates, knock down shots and adapt to different roles and situations.”

Newton played in 40 games for the Huskies this season. He averaged 15.1 points, 6.2 assists, and 6.6 rebounds per game while shooting 41.5% from the field and 32.1% from the field. The UCONN senior will be entering the league as a polished guard option and could find himself battling for bench minutes during training camp.

Golden State may view Newton’s high floor, low ceiling as the ideal addition to a roster that is looking to compete next season. He won’t be tasked with playing every game, but could be relied upon if needed to consume spot minutes throughout the season.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire