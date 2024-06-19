Warriors land UCLA center in latest mock draft

The Golden State Warriors own the 52nd pick in the 2024 NBA draft. They are expected to use the selection to help bolster their bench rotation, or to take a flyer on a developmental player that can grow with the Santa Cruz Warriors. Trayce Jackson-Davis was a late pick in last year’s draft and ended the season in Steve Kerr’s starting lineup.

As such, the front office will likely be confident in unearthing another diamond in the rough. In Kevin O’Connor’s latest mock draft for The Ringer, he projects Adem Bona landing with the Warriors deep into the second round. Bona is a 6-foot-8 center who draws similarities to Kevon Looney.

Bona ended the collegiate season averaging 12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.1 steals per game with 61.9% true shooting. Looney may find himself on the trade block this summer or hitting unrestricted free agency if the front office chooses to cut him to save cap space.

Therefore, Bona could emerge as a low-cost replacement for the championship-winning big man, although it’s unlikely that he would be capable of making a similar impact in his rookie season.

