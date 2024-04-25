Warriors land Tristen Newton in latest mock draft

The Golden State Warriors will likely enter the 2024 NBA draft with one second-round pick unless their first-round pick winds up in the top four, which is highly unlikely. As such, Golden State’s ability to add talent via this year’s draft appears to be limited.

Nevertheless, there’s always an opportunity to snag an underrated talent late in the second round. In the latest mock draft by Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report, the Warriors are projected to take 22-year-old senior Tristen Newton out of Connecticut. The 6-foot-5 guard is known for his versatility and winning playstyle. Those are the kind of intangible the Warriors often look for in late-round draft picks.

“The Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player was Connecticut’s engine during its win over Purdue, finishing with 20 points, seven assists, five boards and zero turnovers,” Wasserman wrote. “He’s ultimately showcased enough shotmaking, passing and tough finishing for teams to take a chance on an older player who might not pass the eye test.”

If drafted by the Warriors, Newton would likely sign a two-way contract with the franchise and would be set to spend significant time with the Santa Cruz Warriors. Nevertheless, Steve Kerr has shown a willingness to give two-way talent opportunities to impress, with Lester Quinones being the latest example.

Whoever the Warriors add with their late second-round pick is unlikely to move the needle for the coming season. Nevertheless, it never hurts to add new cost-controlled talent, especially when you’re adding them to a developmental system that has proven successful in the past. Newton would be finding himself in a great program, although that may not be enough for him to crack Golden State’s rotation.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire