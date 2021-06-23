Warriors land No. 7 and No. 14 overall picks in 2021 NBA draft lottery

It’s official; the Golden State Warriors will be on the clock with the No. 7 and No. 14 picks in the 2021 edition of the NBA Draft.

With Rick Welts representing the team at the NBA draft lottery on Tuesday night, the Warriors landed the No. 14 pick to open the lottery. Golden State sticking at No 14 shouldn’t come as a surprise. After finishing with the top record for eligible lottery teams, the Warriors had a 96.7% chance of receiving the No. 14 pick.

Via @warriors on Twitter:

The Dubs have secured the 14th pick in this year’s NBA Draft ✔️ 2021 Lottery, presented by @Oracle pic.twitter.com/kHp8g2Bauv — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 23, 2021

After securing their pick at 14, Welts and the Warriors’ attention shifted towards the Minnesota Timberwolves. If the Timberwolves pick dropped outside the top three, the Warriors would receive their pick as a part of the blockbuster deal from the 2020 deadline that included Andrew Wiggins and DeAngelo Russell.

With the No. 7 pick on the board, NBA deputy commissioner and chief operating officer Mark Tatum pulled Golden State’s card for the second time in the lottery. Minnesota’s potential selection fell to No. 7, shifting the pick to Golden State. With the Warriors landing the No. 7 pick from Minnesota, the Wiggins and Russell deal is officially complete.

🗣 ANOTHA ONE The Warriors will also hold the 7th pick in the NBA Draft, acquired via a 2020 trade with the Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/Br3dxzefba — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 23, 2021

Following the end of the lottery, the Warriors will head into the 2020 NBA draft with the No. 7 and No. 14 overall picks on the board.

Story continues

Related

Warriors' Steph Curry opting out of joining Team USA for Tokyo Olympics Report: Former Warrior Kevin Durant expected to commit to Team USA for Tokyo Olympics NBA Playoffs: Former Warrior DeMarcus Cousins tallies 11 points in Clippers' game 1 loss vs. Suns, 120-114

List