Warriors land Izan Almansa in latest mock draft

The Golden State Warriors own the 52nd pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. They already have a contingent of young talent. Brandin Podziemski was recently named to the All-Rookie First Team. Trayce Jackson-Davis was snubbed for similar recognition, and Jonathan Kuminga has proven himself to be an All-Star in the making.

Nevertheless, the Warriors could look to add another young talent to their roster on draft night. In HoopsHype’s latest mock, Mike Dunleavy Jr. could select Izan Almansa out of the G-League Ignite. The 6-foot-10 forward has won multiple international awards, such as a FIBA U-19 World Cup gold medal, and was named MVP of the tournament in 2023.

“Izan Almansa was one of the most accomplished Spanish prospects overseas before joining G League Ignite, winning a FIBA U-19 World Cup gold medal, and was named MVP of the tournament in 2023,” Michael Scotto reasoned. “NBA executives view Almansa as more of a traditional low post big man who needs to improve his ability to space the floor and be more athletic as a defender, especially against smaller lineups on the perimeter.”

When selecting at such a late point in the draft, you’re likely to be taking a developmental player. As such, Almansa would likely spend the majority of the season with the Santa Cruz Warriors. Nevertheless, Golden State has proven capable of using its G-League affiliation to develop talent at the NBA level consistently.

With just under a month left until draft night, the Warriors will have plenty of time to explore their options. Still, if Almansa is on the table when Golden State is on the clock, he may be a project worth exploring.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire