Warriors land Iowa’s Keegan Murray in early Rookie Wire mock draft

Over the past two years, the Golden State Warriors have been at the center of the NBA draft. With a trio of lottery picks in the 2020 and 2021 draft, the Warriors have brought in top prospects like James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

All three players will likely play a key role as Golden State attempts to make a run back to the postseason in the 2021-22 season. While a potential playoff campaign behind a healthy Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will likely serve as the priority for the Warriors, it’s never too early to keep an eye on the NBA draft.

With the new college basketball and NBA season approaching, Cody Taylor of USA Today’s Rookie Wire released an early 2022 mock draft. While prospects like Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero and Jalen Hardy headline the 2022 class, the Warriors didn’t hit the clock till deep into the first round.

With the No. 27 pick in the Rookie Wire mock draft, the Warriors landed Iowa’s Keegan Murray. According to Taylor, Murray is viewed as one of the top returning players in college hoops.

Murray was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team after averaging 7.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots in 31 games. He was one of five players in the country to register at least 200 points, 35 blocks, 25 steals and 15 3-pointers. He is viewed as one of the top returning players this season and could find himself as a late first-round pick with another strong season for the Hawkeyes. The team just lost big production from Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp, so Murray figures to have a bigger role next season.

In his freshman season with the Hawkeyes, the 6-foot-8 forward averaged 7.2 points on 50.6% shooting from the floor with 5.1 boards and 1.3 blocks in 18 minutes per contest. In 2021 against Rutgers, Murray recorded a near double-double with 14 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field with nine rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

Heading into the 2022 draft season, Murray will be a name to monitor in college basketball.

