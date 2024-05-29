Warriors would land former NBA champion in latest proposed trade

The Golden State Warriors have a plethora of tradable assets at their disposal, from draft picks to veterans on reasonable contracts to young talents that need additional minutes within a rotation. If the Warriors want to change their roster, they’re more than capable of getting involved in the trade market.

According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, a potential trade with the Milwaukee Bucks could benefit both sides. The trade would see Gary Payton II, Moses Moody, the 52nd pick in the 2024 draft and a 2026 second-round pick heading for the Eastern Conference. In return, Golden State would receive Bobby Portis and Andre Jackson Jr.

“This really only works if there are big Moody fans in Milwaukee’s front office,” Buckley wrote. “But as a player constantly cited by outside observers as someone deserving of more minutes than he gets in Golden State, perhaps those fans are present. If nothing else, he has the shooting touch to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, which isn’t the case for Jackson.”

Losing Moody would be a tough blow for the Warriors. However, his path to legitimate rotation minutes continues to look tenuous. Swapping him for Portis, who would bring grit, defense and perimeter shooting and Jackson Jr., a raw-but-talented defensive specialist, could bring balance to the Warriors’ rotation.

Portis played in all 82 of the Bucks’ regular-season games this season. He averaged 13.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 50.8% from the field and 40.7% from 3-point range. He would also bring even more championship know-how to Kerr’s roster. As such, if a deal similar to the one Buckley is proposing was to become available, Golden State would be likely to kick the tires on those discussions at least.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire