Warriors land Bronny James in latest mock draft from ESPN

Although he;s not widely considered one of the top prospects available in the upcoming 2024 edition of the NBA draft, all eyes will be on Bronny James and the James family on draft night.

After one season at Southern California, the 19-year-old wing has declared for the draft. Whichever team decides to submit their draft card with James listed as the pick will likely have a looming decision from his father, LeBron, waiting. James has a player option with the Los Angeles Lakers and has a chance to become a free agent in the summer.

While it’s still unclear where James could land in June’s draft, different mock drafts have him listed up and down the board. In the latest mock from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, James lands with the Golden State Warriors in the second round at pick No. 52 overall.

In 25 games with the Trojans, James averaged 4.8 points on 36.6% shooting from the field to go along with 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.3 minutes per game. James notched a career-high 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field with three assists and a rebound in 20 minutes against Oregon State.

