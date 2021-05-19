Warriors at Lakers: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

Reuters
Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday to hover around a four-month high, helped by a weaker dollar, ahead of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting that are expected to shed more light on policymakers' views on inflation. Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,873.01 per ounce by 0657 GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan. 29 at $1,874.80 in the previous session. "Gold surged aggressively since the start of the week around the narrative that we could see inflation pick up in an environment where the Fed is resistant to tightening," DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak said.