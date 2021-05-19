Warriors at Lakers: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

Associated Press

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced a sweeping set of public safety proposals Monday that he said would make all neighborhoods in the city safe, while increasing transparency and holding police officers accountable. The proposals are months in the making, Frey said, but were announced Monday after a particularly violent weekend during which a 9-year-old girl was shot in the head while jumping on a trampoline in a north Minneapolis neighborhood. The city has been under pressure to make changes to its police department since the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man who died after then-Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck and pinned him to the ground as gasped for air and became unresponsive.