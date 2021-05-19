Warriors at Lakers: Live stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Wednesday

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sanjesh Singh
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

It’s officially the start of the play-in tournament for the Lakers, as they hope to be one-and-done. A win for Los Angeles cements their spot as the seventh seed in the Western Conference, and they would advance to face the Phoenix Suns in round one of the playoffs.

A loss, however, drops them to a second play-in game for the eighth seed, with the possibility of being eliminated from the playoffs.

But the Lakers are entering the contest riding a five-game winning streak, and finally have a fully healthy roster. LeBron James is listed as probable with an ankle injury, but head coach Frank Vogel expects James to be ready. Anthony Davis (shoulder) is also expected to play.

For the Warriors, Kelly Oubre Jr. (wrist) and Damion Lee (health and safety protocols) are both out, as well as Klay Thompson and James Wiseman.

Despite Golden State missing four key members of the rotation, they still have a healthy Stephen Curry. Draymond Green is also always capable to open the game up with his defensive prowess, and Andrew Wiggins is quietly averaging career-highs in field goal percentage and 3-point percentage.

The Lakers have the league’s best defense in their favor, which could be the key ingredient in extracting a win against a player of Curry’s magnitude. No one has figured out how to stop the 33-year-old guard, but Los Angeles possesses the personnel to do so.

READ: LeBron James on the Lakers’ attitude entering the play-in tournament

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Wednesday, May 19

  • Time: 10 p.m. ET

  • TV Channel: ESPN

  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Probable starting lineups

Los Angeles Lakers

  • F LeBron James

  • F Anthony Davis

  • C Andre Drummond

  • G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

  • G Dennis Schroder

Golden State Warriors

  • F Andrew Wiggins

  • F Draymond Green

  • C Kevon Looney

  • G Kent Bazemore

  • G Stephen Curry

Recommended Stories

  • Why Warriors are confident they can beat Lakers in play-in game

    Despite taking on the defending NBA champs, the Warriors believe in their chances to win the play-in game Wednesday in LA.

  • NBA betting: Lakers vs. Warriors action nearly even despite big Lakers bet

    The Lakers opened as seven-point favorites over the Warriors but that number has since settled at 5.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

  • Lakers finish regular season with No. 1 ranked defense

    Despite the myriad injuries and setbacks, the Los Angeles Lakers maintained the NBA's best defense in the 2020-21 season.

  • Lakers report card: Player grades for the regular season

    The regular season is over for the Los Angeles Lakers. How did the players perform over the course of the year?

  • NBA DFS Plays Wednesday 5/19

    Renee Miller runs down the best plays for Wednesday's two-game NBA DFS Play-in slate (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Arkansas Razorbacks: CFN College Football Preview 2021

    College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Arkansas season with what you need to know.

  • Warriors at Lakers: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

    Our prediction and best bets for Wednesday's Lakers-Warriors play-in game.

  • The pandemic's Native American mental-health toll: 'Everybody knew somebody who had died'

    "You know, mental health, our evidence-based practices, they just don't work for our community. There needs to be something more… it really doesn't take into account where Native Americans have come from," Carrie Johnson tells Yahoo Life.

  • Kurt Warner gives John Wolford his full endorsement for wearing No. 13

    John Wolford switches to jersey number 13, Kurt Warner gives his full endorsement.

  • John Cena Talks Fast 9 Mid-Engine Dodge Charger

    Are you excited to see the movie?

  • Eric Clapton feared he would 'never play again' after 'disastrous' time with vaccine

    Legendary guitarist and anti-lockdown activist Eric Clapton writes a letter blaming vaccine 'propaganda' for his second-dose AstraZeneca side effects.

  • The Daily Sweat: It's possible Lakers remind us of their greatness against Warriors in play-in game

    While the Warriors look like a good underdog, everyone knows the Lakers are capable of big things.

  • LeBron v Steph: the NBA’s play-in tournament gets a dream matchup

    Not even the rosiest optimist could have expected the treat that awaits on Wednesday night: an unexpected high-stakes clash between LeBron James and Stephen Curry Wednesday’s play-in game will mark the 23rd postseason meeting between Stephen Curry and LeBron James. Photograph: Ethan Miller/Getty Images When the NBA first introduced the play-in tournament, the idea was to further incentivize the normally humdrum final days of the regular season by giving more teams something to play for. That vision was realized on Sunday’s frenetic final day that saw all 30 teams in action and implications up and down the standings. But not even the rosiest optimist in the NBA’s league office could have expected the treat that awaits on Wednesday night: an improbable high-stakes clash between LeBron James and Stephen Curry as the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers host the eighth-seeded Golden State Warriors in a Western Conference play-in game. The blockbuster showdown will mark the 23rd postseason meeting between two era-defining superstars with six Most Valuable Player awards and seven NBA titles between them. The first 22 of those came when the Warriors and Cavaliers met in four straight NBA finals from 2015 through 2018, with Golden State winning three and Cleveland rallying from a historic deficit to capture the city’s first NBA championship in 2016. James nearly averaged a triple double in those games – 33.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 9.3 assists – while Curry’s teams own the head-to-head matchup by a decisive 15-7 margin. “You’re talking about two of the greatest players of all time,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Sunday. “Both guys are still playing at such an elite level. And of course, four meetings in the finals is going to create a rivalry. But there’s obviously tremendous mutual respect between the two of them.” The teams have taken divergent paths to Wednesday’s showdown. The Warriors appeared cooked after five-time All-Star Klay Thompson’s season-ending achilles injury during a pick-up game in the preseason, but rallied behind the brilliant play of the 33-year-old Curry, who averaged 32.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 63 games to become the oldest NBA scoring champion since Michael Jordan in 1998. Curry’s stratospheric level down the stretch, which included an NBA-record 96 three-pointers in April alone, overcame Golden State’s sometimes-glaring personnel shortcomings and managed to re-open an MVP case that previously appeared done and dusted for Denver’s Nikola Jokić. “We’re playing versus, in my opinion, the MVP of our league this year in Steph,” James said on Sunday. “We got to be prepared for everything they have. They have championship DNA.” The Lakers, who cruised to the team’s record-tying 17th title in October, ran out to a 28-14 start but have been equally undone by injuries, with James, Anthony Davis and Dennis Schröder all missing significant time during a stretch that saw them drop 16 of 25 contests. They remain the second betting favorite with most oddsmakers to win the title and defend their championship – but they will need to officially reach the playoffs first. James, 36, averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists in 45 games, but has played in only four games while nursing a high ankle sprain first suffered in March. “We’re getting healthy at the right time,” Lakers veteran Jared Dudley told reporters. “And nobody wants to see a healthy Lakers team.” Both Los Angeles and Golden State needed late-season pushes to even reach the play-in round: The Warriors come into Wednesday’s game on a six-game win streak while the Lakers have taken five on the trot after going nearly six weeks without back-to-back victories. Wednesday’s matchup won’t be freighted the same drama as a win-or-go-home Game 7 – the loser will stay alive and meet either ninth-seeded Memphis or 10th-seeded San Antonio on Friday night for the right to face top-seeded Utah in the Western Conference first round – but a one-off between two of the sport’s most decorated stars in a novel format remains a mouth-watering prospect for basketball fans before the playoffs begin in earnest at the weekend. Even if the potential of a postseason without either James or Curry in the fold will no doubt wear the nerves of the NBA brass. “It’ll be a different scenario, but another chapter in it,” Curry said. “At the end of the day, you expect greatness. That’s the part I’ve enjoyed so much about playing in the finals against him ... those games that matter, it just brings out another level of intensity and excitement and a sense of urgency about it, because you know how good you have to play to win games like that.”

  • Four-star safety Bryce Anderson announces commitment date

    Expect fireworks for Bryce Anderson when he makes his college decision. The four-star announced he will be making his commitment on July 4.

  • Inside the NBA's new play-in game playoff format; Warriors-Lakers lead Thursday's slate

    The NBA has toyed with play-in game ideas for the NBA playoffs for years, and now it is here. Inside the new format, and Thursday's slate of games.

  • The Knicks' breakout star is going to have a $95 million decision to make, and it could shape the team's future

    Julius Randle could sign an extension with the Knicks this summer, but it may leave him underpaid if he keeps up his All-Star play.

  • Falcons' Matt Ryan reacts to Julio Jones trade rumors

    Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has always expressed his admiration for star wide receiver Julio Jones, but that doesn't mean he plans to meddle in the team's reported plans. Jones, after all, reportedly is the subject of persistent trade rumors. The Falcons showed their appreciation for Ryan, a former NFL Most Valuable Player, by restructuring his contract and electing against selecting a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • MLB betting: 2 players from 1 team are getting nearly 80% of AL MVP money

    One of the worst teams in the American League has two players attracting a huge portion of the betting handle for AL MVP.

  • Arrow McLaren teams with streetwear brand for new Indy look

    McLaren cares so much about appearance that the team missed track time before its bungled 2019 Indianapolis 500 attempt because the car's paint scheme didn't precisely match its signature papaya orange shade. The team collaborated with high-end streetwear brand Undefeated for the Indianapolis 500 car that Felix Rosenqvist will be driving Tuesday for Arrow McLaren SP when preparations begin at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

  • Andre Muniz breaks Ronaldo Souza's arm at UFC 262: 'I heard it snap'

    Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.