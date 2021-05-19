Warriors at Lakers: Live stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Wednesday
The Los Angeles Lakers play the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.
It’s officially the start of the play-in tournament for the Lakers, as they hope to be one-and-done. A win for Los Angeles cements their spot as the seventh seed in the Western Conference, and they would advance to face the Phoenix Suns in round one of the playoffs.
A loss, however, drops them to a second play-in game for the eighth seed, with the possibility of being eliminated from the playoffs.
But the Lakers are entering the contest riding a five-game winning streak, and finally have a fully healthy roster. LeBron James is listed as probable with an ankle injury, but head coach Frank Vogel expects James to be ready. Anthony Davis (shoulder) is also expected to play.
For the Warriors, Kelly Oubre Jr. (wrist) and Damion Lee (health and safety protocols) are both out, as well as Klay Thompson and James Wiseman.
Despite Golden State missing four key members of the rotation, they still have a healthy Stephen Curry. Draymond Green is also always capable to open the game up with his defensive prowess, and Andrew Wiggins is quietly averaging career-highs in field goal percentage and 3-point percentage.
The Lakers have the league’s best defense in their favor, which could be the key ingredient in extracting a win against a player of Curry’s magnitude. No one has figured out how to stop the 33-year-old guard, but Los Angeles possesses the personnel to do so.
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Wednesday, May 19
Time: 10 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Probable starting lineups
Los Angeles Lakers
F LeBron James
F Anthony Davis
C Andre Drummond
G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
G Dennis Schroder
Golden State Warriors
F Andrew Wiggins
F Draymond Green
C Kevon Looney
G Kent Bazemore
G Stephen Curry