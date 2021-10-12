Warriors at Lakers: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Tuesday

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Los Angeles is still searching for its first preseason win with a 0-4 record. However, things could change tonight with Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis all expected to play together for the first time in the preseason.

But Kendrick Nunn (ankle sprain) joined the injury report with Malik Monk, Talen Horton-Tucker and Trevor Ariza.

Golden State is expected to have Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II available; both did not play in the first matchup between these teams.

Keep an eye out for Jordan Poole. He showed flashes of brilliance late last year, and his ascension has continued so far in the preseason. The guard exploded for 28 points in the first matchup.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT, Spectrum SportsNet

Probable starting lineups

Los Angeles Lakers

Russell Westbrook

Kent Bazemore

LeBron James

Anthony Davis

DeAndre Jordan

Golden State Warriors