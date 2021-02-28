Warriors at Lakers: Lineups, injury report and broadcast info for Sunday
The Los Angeles Lakers come back to the court Sunday looking for a little bit of revenge against the Golden State Warriors, who defeated them back on Jan. 18, 115-113. But while the Lakers are looking for revenge, they will be without Anthony Davis, unlike their last meeting with Golden State in January.
In the first meeting, Golden State’s defense made things very difficult for the Lakers all night. While the Lakers still managed to score 113 points, the Warriors held both James and Davis to under 20 points. This game should be even more defense-oriented as the Lakers have to lean even more on their team defense because they lack Davis’ next-level scoring ability.
Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Feb. 28
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Spread via BetMGM: Lakers -3
Injury Report
Anthony Davis is out for the next four weeks with a calf strain.
Golden State Warriors (19-15)
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney
Andrew Wiggins
Stephen Curry
Los Angeles Lakers (23-11)
LeBron James
Markieff Morris
Marc Gasol
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Dennis Schröder
