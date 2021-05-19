Warriors at Lakers: 3 key player matchups to watch for Wednesday

With tipoff for the highly anticipated showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors looming, the focus is largely on the superstar battle between LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry.

While both superstars will need to produce in bunches to give their respective teams the best shot at winning, the result will be heavily influenced by matchups outside of James and Curry.

One vital player for the Lakers that could have a significant impact is Anthony Davis, who didn’t feature in the last two games against the Warriors – where Los Angeles won in two blowouts.

Golden State’s roster is not at 100 percent health as Kelly Oubre Jr. and Damion Lee won’t be playing, but Andrew Wiggins has been producing efficiently.

Here are three key matchups that could dictate the outcome of the game:

Anthony Davis vs. Draymond Green

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

In the three matchups between the teams, Davis played only in the first game, which Golden State won narrowly, 115-113. Davis played 37 minutes in that game, finishing with 17 points on 6-of-16 shooting, 5-of-7 free throws. He added 17 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and three blocks. Draymond Green went for seven points on 3-of-6 shooting, including a triple, to go with eight rebounds, nine assists and a steal. The key component is how Green defended Davis to limit Davis' points because Green gave Davis fits when guarding him. They matched up for 8:31 of total game time, and Davis shot just 1-of-7 (14.3%) when Green defended him. No other Golden State defender came close to that success. With both players healthy for this contest, Davis must ensure he can be successful when Green takes him on, otherwise, Los Angeles' big man could falter at an inopportune time.

LeBron James vs. Andrew Wiggins

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Wiggins and James have been involved in all three matchups between the teams so far. Oubre Jr. primarily guards James when healthy, but because he's out, the responsibility shifts to Wiggins to attempt to slow down the 36-year-old forward. Through the three games, Wiggins spent the second-most time guarding James (6:55 minutes), trailing Oubre Jr. (14:40 minutes), but had little success. James has shot 50% from the floor when Wiggins defends him, including a 6-of-6 mark from the free throw line. Despite his nagging ankle injury, James can still score in bunches, evident with his recent scoring record. If Wiggins fails to limit James, it could favor Los Angeles' chances.

Stephen Curry vs. Dennis Schroder

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

A healthy Dennis Schroder is extremely underrated for Los Angeles. Though Curry averages 23.0 points per game against the Lakers this season, it's actually his fourth-lowest mark this year against any team. Schroder is at the heart of that. He's spent 14:32 minutes chasing down Curry, restricting him to just 20 points on 6-of-19 shooting overall and 3-of-13 from deep. Curry can catch fire at any given moment, his premier superpower, but Schroder's defensive expertise may be his kryptonite.

