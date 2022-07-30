Warriors' Klay Thompson's posts epic PSA while on vacation in Bahamas

Klay posts epic reminder while on vacation in Bahamas originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson is enjoying his summer after winning the 2022 NBA Finals in a six-game series over the Boston Celtics.

On Sunday, the Warriors guard was at Dodgers Stadium watching his brother, Trayce, and the Los Angeles Dodgers sweep the San Francisco Giants. However, the 32-year-old went viral after chugging a beer to cool down in the SoCal heat.

A week later, Thompson is back, letting the world know that life as a champion is pretty sweet, this time from an international location. The Golden State star is on vacation in the Bahamas and reminded everyone who won the NBA title this season.

Thompson isn't the only one enjoying the offseason after winning the Larry O'Brien Trophy, as Draymond Green is with LeBron James in Toronto and Steph Curry threw out the first pitch at the Athletics game on Wednesday after hosting the ESPYs last week.

