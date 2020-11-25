Warriors' Klay Thompson undergoes successful surgery on torn Achilles

Klay undergoes successful surgery on torn Achilles' tendon originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson's long journey back to the basketball court began Wednesday.

Thompson underwent surgery to repair his torn right Achilles' tendon and the operation was "considered a success," the Warriors announced. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news.

Klay Thompson underwent successful surgery earlier this morning to repair a torn right Achilles.



The surgery, performed by Dr. Richard Ferkel in Los Angeles, is expected to keep Klay sidelined for the entire 2020-21 NBA season. He is expected to make a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/VSKLqM10YY — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 25, 2020

Dr. Richard Ferkel performed the surgery, and Ferkel's name is one the Warriors undoubtedly remember. He operated on Steph Curry's oft-injured right ankle following the 2011-12 season.

Thompson following Curry's trajectory surely is Golden State's dream, but Thompson will soon undergo his second significant rehabilitation is as many years. The shooting guard sustained a torn ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals and missed all of last season. Thompson is going to miss the entirety of this season as well.

Although Thompson is expected to make a full recovery, he'll be 31 when the 2021-22 NBA season begins and coming off two very significant injuries. Thompson made five consecutive All-Star appearances in the preceding handful of seasons before sustaining a torn ACL, but it's still unclear what kind of player he'll be when he comes to the court.

Those questions will wait until after Thompson completes his rehab. Now, he's at the beginning of an arduous road he has become all too familiar with.