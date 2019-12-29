Klay Thompson suits up in uniform — headband and all — for practice

Klay Thompson is suiting up -- in his uniform. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

There should be no doubt how antsy Klay Thompson is to be back playing with the Golden State Warriors.

Thompson, who is almost six months removed from surgery for a torn ACL, was spotted at Warriors practice on Sunday in full uniform — with the headband to boot — hitting shots from the corner. According to Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area, Thompson has made a habit of it for the past couple of weeks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Klay’s been doing this over the past couple weeks. Each pregame, he’ll dress up in full uniform and go through his workout as the team prepares for its game. He’s sooooo ready to be back. https://t.co/efmS3JIL1j — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) December 29, 2019

It’s exciting to see Thompson back in uniform and Stephen Curry involved with the team from the bench, but there’s still a long way to go for the stars to truly come back together in California.

Thompson’s timeline back to Warriors

There is no timetable for Thompson’s return from the ACL injury he suffered in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. He agreed to a five-year, $190 million deal with the Warriors before the offseason began.

Recovery can take on average anywhere from nine months to one year, though some come back before or far after that. Some doctors suggest sitting out up to two years to make sure the injury is full recovered and ready to go.

The Warriors might consider keeping Thompson out the entire season given their standing in 2019-20 and without Curry as well.

Curry back with the team

Story continues

Curry is recovering from a broken hand he had surgery for Nov. 1 and is expected back at some point later this season. In the mean time, he returned to the bench and the Warriors have gone 4-0 since his return.

He’s been giving tips to teammates, hyping up the squad and showing off secret hand shakes he has with his daughter.

♥️ Riley Curry 🤝 Steph Curry ♥️ pic.twitter.com/M6jKYNWRIW — NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2019

The two were also in Warriors jerseys last week — for a team claymation video with a Christmas greeting.

More from Yahoo Sports: