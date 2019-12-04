Warriors' Klay Thompson still owns first big purchase after entering NBA

After playing three college seasons at Washington State, Klay Thompson elected to forego his senior year and enter the 2011 NBA Draft.

At No. 11 overall, the Warriors selected the shooting guard one pick after the Kings took Jimmer Fredette.

From Sacramento's perspective ...

Scroll to continue with content Ad

... oops.

But anyway, what was that first payday like for Klay?

"I still remember the number when I saw that check. It was incredible," the three-time NBA champion recently told Maverick Carter of Uninterrupted. "You try to keep it simple and you try not to overspend on nice things.

"My first purchase was my pool table. I still have that to this day. Oh yeah, still got my billiards table."

Over the years, we haven't heard much about "Billiards Klay." We know he likes to read the newspaper and play chess, but pool? That's a new one.

The five-time All-Star then made everybody laugh with a great comment about his time in college.

"I just love life experience. I love to travel. I grew up in Oregon so I love being in the outdoors. It's not like that money made me happier. It was great to see that check, but I lived such a great life in Pullman at the time on my $1,100 a month stipend.

"That went so far in Pullman, man. I could get as much Taco Del Mar as I wanted. I could go Target and have a field day."

Just perfect and very on-brand.

Now, we need to find out what his biggest order ever was at Taco Del Mar. He probably will eat there when Washington State retires his jersey on Jan. 18, right?

[RELATED: Klay reveals financial mistakes from early in Dubs career]

Klay then got a little sentimental.

"Wealth is a mindset man. If you have the relationships and the experiences around you, those are priceless. It's better than any car you can get, any big house.

Story continues

"It's just about those relationships to me."

P.S. -- Klay could throw it down in college:

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram

Related Content from TMZ Sports

Drake trolls Joel Embiid at Raptors game with championship ring

Myles Garrett appears at charity event after NFL suspension

Jerry Jones says he won't fire Jason Garrett during season

Carmelo Anthony FaceTimes son after huge game with Blazers







Warriors' Klay Thompson still owns first big purchase after entering NBA originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area