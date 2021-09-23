Warriors’ Klay Thompson shows off his ride with hilarious post on Instagram

If you don’t follow Klay Thompson on Instagram, it’s time to hit that blue follow button.

During the offseason, the Golden State Warriors guard has released a flurry of must-see posts to chronicle his summer adventures, along with hosting Instagram live sessions from his boat.

Whether he’s at sea, in the gym or at the latest San Francisco Giants game, Thompson’s social media has been something to keep an eye on.

The five-time NBA All-Star recently took to Instagram to share some photos of his ride. On Tuesday, Thompson posted three images of his black 1960’s convertible Lincoln Continental.

Along with a trio of pictures, Thompson added a short clip from Will Ferrall’s classic comedy “Old School.” The 31-year-old also referenced the film in his caption for the post.

Via @klaythompson on Twitter:

Thompson’s ride caught the attention of Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga. The No. 7 overall pick from the 2021 NBA draft was in the comment section for Thompson’s post, asking if he can drive the car. Thompson had a quick response for the rookie.

Via @warriorsworld on Twitter:

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Related

Report: Former Warrior Quinn Cook signing non-guaranteed deal with Portland Trail Blazers Report: Warriors have sincere interest in free agent veteran guard Isaiah Thomas Injury Update: Warriors' Klay Thompson making 'good progress' during rehab over summer

List