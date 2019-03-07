Warriors' Klay Thompson, Shaun Livingston expected to play vs. Nuggets originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

OAKLAND -- Klay Thompson and Shaun Livingston are expected to play Friday night against the Nuggets, Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced Thursday afternoon.

Thompson, who injured his knee in last week's loss to the Magic, underwent an MRI Monday that revealed no damage. In Thompson's absence, Golden State suffered a 128-95 loss to the Celtics Tuesday night, the team's worst home loss under coach Kerr. Livingston also missed Tuesday's game with neck spasms.

Both players went through a full practice Thursday afternoon, with Thompson looking spry in a post-practice one-on-one game against Jordan Bell.

Well, Klay Thompson looks good. pic.twitter.com/xcljdzik4D — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) March 7, 2019

Kevon Looney, who's missed the last two games with pelvic soreness, is also expected to return to the lineup Friday. Following Thursday's practice, Looney said his absence was a precautionary measure by the training staff after he began feeling soreness in recent weeks, but that the injury has improved.

"I'm feeling good," Looney said. "I had a couple of good days of rehab and I'm feeling much better and I feel ready to play."