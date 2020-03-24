Warriors' Klay Thompson said two things immediately after ACL surgery

On July 2, 2018, Canon Curry -- the son of Steph and Ayesha -- was born.

On June 30, 2019, the Warriors agreed to trade Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies.

On July 2, 2019, Klay Thompson underwent surgery to repair the torn ACL in his left knee.

Why did we just list those three events?

Because Klay's parents were the guests on the most recent episode of Dell and Sonya Curry's podcast, "Raising Fame." And Klay's mom, Julie, told the following story:

"After Klay's surgery -- you know how you wake up and you're kind of out of it? He goes, 'Hey mom -- it's Canon's birthday today. He turned one.

"And then he goes, 'I can't believe Andre is not gonna be a Warrior. I'm gonna have to post something about that.' Those were the two things that he said. It was very special at the time."

"China Klay" is cool and all, but "Sentimental Klay" is the best.

