Warriors' Klay Thompson reveals what Phil Jackson said about injury rehab

Klay Thompson is not looking forward to missing a large chunk of the 2019-20 regular season.

The Warriors' All-Star shooting guard doesn't want to take a deep breath after five straight trips to the NBA Finals. He just wants to hoop with his teammates and try to win a championship.

This mindset is why he greatly respects what legendary coach Phil Jackson said to him recently at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

"First thing he asked was, ‘How's the knee?'" Klay explained to Marcus Thompson of The Athletic. "Then he goes, ‘I had to take a year off. It was awful.' I thought that was hilarious.

"Man, this dude is a real hooper for life. He wasn't like, ‘Ahhh. You're going to enjoy the time off, blah, blah, blah.' He was like, ‘A year off was terrible.' That's funny. This dude's a real one for that.

"Then he asked me about family in the Bahamas. It was cool chopping it up with Phil."

Cool, indeed.

Jackson played in the NBA from 1967 to 1980, but missed the entire 1969-70 campaign because of a back injury.

He went on to win 11 NBA titles as a head coach -- including five with the Lakers, the team Klay grew up rooting for.

