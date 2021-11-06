Warriors' Klay Thompson playing 3-on-3, feeling great as return nears

Klay playing 3-on-3, feeling great as Warriors return nears originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson hasn't been cleared for full practice with the Warriors, but he still is taking steps towards his return to game action.

Earlier this week, Thompson was out on the Chase Center court getting up shots before the Warriors' game against the Charlotte Hornets, and on Friday, he provided the latest update on his progress.

"I'm feeling great," Thompson said during ESPN's broadcast of the Warriors' game against the New Orleans Pelicans. "Just working every day like I have been the last two years and I'm playing 3-on-3 and just getting back into the tip-top game shape."

The Warriors haven't set an official return date for Thompson, but playing 3-on-3 games is a very good sign that he's progressing in the right direction.

The three-time NBA champion has missed the last two seasons with major leg injuries. In Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, he tore his left ACL and missed the entire 2019-20 season. Then, just as he was getting set to return for the 2020-21 season, he tore his right Achilles in a pick-up game in Southern California on Nov. 18, 2020, knocking him out for another year.

Thompson hasn't played in an NBA game in 29 months, a staggering number to think about, but he's getting close to playing the sport he cherishes so much.

"I really miss the winning," Thompson told ESPN. "I miss playing in front of the fans and then just playing basketball. I really love what I do, I always have since I was a kid. I think these last two years have given me a great sense of appreciation for the work it takes to be great. And my story is still being written, so I'm not satisfied with where my career is at. I still have many more chapters to write."

Thompson will turn 32 in February, and if he can return to the level of play he was at before the ACL injury, he has a chance to add many more accolades to his résumé. And with the Warriors playing so well this season, he might even help them win a fourth NBA title in eight seasons.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast