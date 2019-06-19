Warriors' Klay Thompson has not yet undergone surgery on torn left ACL originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Warriors guard Klay Thompson tore his left ACL during Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

That was six days ago.

The five-time All-Star has not yet undergone surgery to repair the ligament, Golden State GM Bob Myers told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

Warriors GM Bob Myers said he had no update on Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. Says Thompson hasn't had surgery on his ACL yet. — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) June 19, 2019

Bob Myers confirmed Klay Thompson has not had surgery on the torn ACL in his knee. That's typical protocol for ACL injuries. Players often wait for swelling to go down before going under the knife — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) June 19, 2019

It's unclear if the operation will happen before NBA free agency opens on Sunday, June 30.

Klay -- who is about to become an unrestricted free agent -- is eligible to sign a max contract with Golden State worth about $190 million over five years.

The most any other franchise can offer Klay is about $141 million over four years.

The two-time All-NBA selection averaged 26 points per game in the Finals against the Raptors, while shooting over 58 percent from beyond the arc.

While it's possible that Klay misses the entire 2019-20 campaign, do not be surprised if he dominates his rehab and returns sooner than usual. He is as tough as they come.

This is INSANE! Klay argued with a Warriors trainer and tried to stay in the game. He then jogged back to the locker room, thinking he would get examined and then return to the court. The guy had a torn ACL! pic.twitter.com/5PbNaEF6tD — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) June 17, 2019

Klay will turn 30 years old on Feb. 8.

