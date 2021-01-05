Warriors' Klay Thompson jealous of James Wiseman's dunking ability

Klay jealous of Wiseman's ability to catch bodies on dunks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Before suffering two major leg injuries, there wasn't much Klay Thompson couldn't do on a basketball court.

But there is one thing the Warriors star shooting guard wishes he could do: Catch bodies.

That ability is something Warriors rookie James Wiseman already is good at, just seven games into his NBA career.

In the Warriors' game against the Kings on Monday night at Chase Center, the 19-year-old Wiseman was catching lobs from teammates and throwing them down with authority, catching the attention of Thompson, who is rehabbing his surgically repaired torn right Achilles.

Wiseman caught alley-oops from teammates Steph Curry and Kelly Oubre Jr. in the first half, helping the Warriors build a comfortable lead.

In 17 minutes of action Monday, Wiseman finished with 10 points and five rebounds.

Wiseman already is showing he's going to be a force in the NBA for years to come. Curry, Oubre and the rest of the Warriors are going to enjoy throwing up lobs to the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.