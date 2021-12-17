Warriors provide Klay Thompson injury update after G League stint

Warriors provide Klay update after 'successful' G League rehab originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

One step closer.

The Warriors on Friday announced that Klay Thompson has completed a successful rehab assignment with their Santa Cruz G League affiliate. His recovery timeline remains on schedule and his return date with be announced when finalized by Golden State.

Klay Thompson injury update: pic.twitter.com/2GDUPvPXed — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) December 17, 2021

The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported Thursday, citing sources, that Thompson won't return before Christmas, meaning he will not suit for the Warriors' home games on Dec. 20 or Dec. 23. The earliest possible date he could return is Dec. 28, but he might not be back before the start of 2022.

The five-time All-Star hasn't played since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. He tore his ACL after scoring 30 points in a loss to the Toronto Raptors and then tore his Achilles tendon before the start of last season.

Thompson has averaged 19.5 points for his career. He's a three-time champion and has been named All-NBA twice in his career.

The Warriors enter Friday tied for the NBA's best record at 23-5.

