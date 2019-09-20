Warriors' Klay Thompson gives Zaza Pachulia car as retirement gift

Get you a friend like Klay Thompson.

The Warriors star shooting guard has endeared himself to Dub Nation and the NBA world alike through a number of classic moments from his scaffolding interview to heckling Christian Yelich at Wrigley Field. Thompson's budding bromance with former teammate and current Warriors consultant Zaza Pachulia also has captured the attention of most Warriors fans.

Thompson and Pachulia became good friends during the center's time in the Bay, and with Pachulia electing to hang up his sneakers to join Golden State's front office, Klay had to get him a retirement gift.

A really nice one.

Man, I need to get better friends.

Thompson currently is recovering from his torn ACL, but it doesn't look like it's dampened his spirits at all this offseason. Thompson has been in France, London, San Francisco and who knows where else with his girlfriend Laura Harrier.

No word yet on whether or not rookie Jordan Poole is getting that double date with Zendaya, though.

