Warriors' Klay Thompson clears quarantine, participates in team practice

Klay clears quarantine, participates in Warriors' team practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 probably will hold a special place in Klay Thompson's heart forever.

Why?

Because the Warriors' star shooting guard finally returned to the practice court with his teammates.

It's a great day!! #11 is practicing at Chase Center, 470 days since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. Check out @warriors for photos. — Raymond Ridder (@DoubleR_PR) September 25, 2020

The three-time NBA champion -- who tore his left ACL on June 13, 2019 -- missed Golden State's first two minicamp practices on Wednesday and Thursday because he still was in quarantine.

"He's doing great, man. He's playing, going full speed," Klay's father, Mychal, said earlier this month. "Back to being a basketball player -- fully healthy. I've been watching him work out, and I'll tell you one thing -- it's crazy to say, but his shot looks even better.

"(That) should be expected because that's all you can do for so long is just go out and shoot, shoot, shoot until you get that full clearance.

"But he is ready to go. If the season were to start (at the) normal time, he'd be out there with Steph (Curry) and the boys."

