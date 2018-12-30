Warriors' Klay Thompson is called out by Booker T. on his hand gesture originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

"I missed you."

Klay Thompson glanced at his hand and mouthed those words Saturday night after draining a three-pointer in the Warriors' 115-105 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. He ended the game with 32 points, so needless to say, he was happy to have his shooting hand back.

And one WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T., can totally relate. He tweeted out a side-by-side photo with his famous hand pose next to Klay:

Booker T., of course, does this move because he is a five-time WCW world champion. Derek Montilla of the WWE blog The Steel Cage says Booker had a way of exaggerating the hand movement that adds to his overall persona. And we all love it so much.

It also came at the perfect time.

During a postgame interview following the Warriors' win, Thompson said the Internet was "a very volatile place" and that he tries to avoid it as much as possible. But there are good things about the Internet -- and this photo is one of them.