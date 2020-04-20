Warriors, Kings players react on Twitter to 'The Last Dance' premiere

The sports world was salivating for "The Last Dance," and we got it Sunday night.

With games paused because of the global coronavirus pandemic, ESPN pushed up the premiere of the 10-part documentary series, and sports fans everywhere couldn't have been happier.

Judging by the excitement on Twitter leading up to the first two episodes, you would have thought we were about to watch the moon landing or some other historic world event.

As you can imagine, a lot of Warriors and Kings players were in front of the TV to watch the documentary chronicling the final season of the Chicago Bulls' dynasty. I mean, what else do they have to do right now?

Here's just some of the reaction from current and former Warriors and Kings players.

I just want to say thank you @espn THE PEOPLE NEEDED THIS!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾 — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) April 20, 2020

Those suits were big as hell back then 😂😂😂😂 — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) April 20, 2020

MJ avg 28 his rookie year! That's outrageous! 30 for a career smh — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) April 20, 2020

Y'all see how quick mike changed the NBA...they said if u weren't over 7ft u couldn't carry a team...that's crazy to think about now — Richaun Holmes (@Rich_Holmes22) April 20, 2020

S/O bill wennington one of the nicest people i ever met — Richaun Holmes (@Rich_Holmes22) April 20, 2020

Scottie "I'm not gonna F%#$ My summer up"😂😂 — Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) April 20, 2020

still trying understand what the mindset is about blowing up a team that has won 3 straight championships — Festus Ezeli (@festus) April 20, 2020

Man u got MJ, Scottie and Phil Jackson and YOUR ego is the issue... — David West (@D_West30) April 20, 2020

As a rookie going into the 1997-98 season, I was fortunate to take on Michael and the Bulls during their last title run. We gave them a run for their money, but that team was on a mission, and they weren't going to be denied! #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/dFuYb7cDBY — Adonal Foyle (@afoyle3131) April 20, 2020

The GOAT — Shaun Livingston (@ShaunLivingston) April 20, 2020

ESPN will air two new episodes of "The Last Dance" on each of the next four Sundays. We can't wait to see the reaction from NBA players as the series progresses.

