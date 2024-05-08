Warriors, Kings to host California Classic summer league in SF, Sac originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The NBA's sixth annual California Classic will look a little different this summer.

The Kings and Warriors on Wednesday announced they will partner up to host an expanded dual California Classic summer league event in both Sacramento and San Francisco.

It will feature three days of action at Golden 1 Center on July 6, 7 and 9 featuring the Kings, San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte Hornets, while Chase Center's events will take place on July 6, 7 and 10 with the Warriors, Kings, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.

A total of 12 games will be played featuring rookies selected in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft, sophomore players and others competing to make NBA and G League rosters.

And of course, the event will end with a bang as the final game played will be between the brewing Northern California rivals, the Warriors and Kings, on July 10 at Chase Center.

Similar to past summer league games, modified game play rules will be in place, including 10-minute quarters.

Team rosters, game matchups, entertainment, fan activations, broadcast information and additional ticket options will be announced at later dates.

