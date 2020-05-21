Warriors: Kevon Looney undergoes surgery on core muscle

If any NBA team is finished for the season, it’s the Warriors.

Golden State was the only team officially eliminated from the playoff race before coronavirus forced the league to shut down. Warriors coach Steve Kerr called it “very unlikely” his team would play another regular-season game. If scheduled to play, with the lottery holding its usual format, Golden State would be incentivized to lose.

So, Kevon Looney underwent surgery.

Warriors release:

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney, who has appeared in 20 of the team’s 65 games during the 2019-20 regular season, underwent successful surgery yesterday at Vincera Institute in Philadelphia, it was announced today. The surgery, performed by Dr. William Meyers, repaired a core muscle injury. Looney will begin rehabilitation immediately and is expected to be ready for the start of the 2020-21 season.

An expectation Looney will be ready for the start of next season is based on an expectation of when next season will begin. That can vary. So, that stated timeline means only so much.

There are reasons Looney was available in our mock expansion draft: He’s due more than $10 million over the next two years and can’t stay healthy.

There are also reasons Looney was selected in our mock expansion draft: He’s a versatile defender with some offensive skill.

Looney needing surgery isn’t encouraging for his ability to stay on the court. But for a Warriors team looking to next season and beyond, there’s still hope this will help Looney finally get healthy.

