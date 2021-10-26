Warriors' Kevon Looney explains what makes Steve Kerr great coach

Looney explains what makes Kerr a great coach for Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kevon Looney only has known one head coach since the Warriors selected him in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft. That, of course, would be Steve Kerr -- who was hired the season before Looney arrived.

On Tuesday morning, Looney was asked on 95.7 The Game's "Morning Roast" what he believes makes a great coach.

"A great coach to me installs discipline in his players but also gives them enough rope to give them that confidence," Looney said.

It's clear the seventh-year pro sees just that in Kerr.

"Steve always talks about being fast, loose and discipline," Looney added. "That been our motto for years here at the Warriors. He gives players a lot of freedom, but also has the ability to reel them in, ya know.

"All the new guys talk about how much freedom they have here and how open it is and how much confidence Steve gives the players. That's the biggest thing. Confidence is key. At this level, a lot of guys have talent but when you have the freedom and the green light to do what you do, it takes your game to another level."

Loney said Kerr has been consistent ever since joined Golden State at 19 years old. He also said the entire coaching staff emphasized they wanted Looney to work on his offense over the offseason, which has been evident through the Warriors' first three games. The former first-rounder is averaging a career-high 7.0 points on 16.3 minutes per game.

His strong play certainly has been a boost in the Warriors entering Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a perfect 3-0 record.

