Kevin Durant explains why he drank water through a towel on his face originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Kevin Durant is a man of many talents. Beyond being able to keep up with rapper Travis Scott in some carpool karaoke, he can drink water through a towel on his face.

Yeah, that sounds weird, but he managed to pull off this talent smoothly and without any pause during Saturday's Warriors-76ers game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

KD with a huge smile as he explains accidentally drinking through his towel during the game. #Dubnation pic.twitter.com/PrU6b4YDbf — Mindi Bach (@MindiABC7) March 3, 2019

"I kind of forgot at that moment I had it on," Durant told ABC 7's Mindi Bach.

It happens to the best of us, right? Sometimes we look for our keys when they're in our hands, or we run our fingers through our hair when it's up (that's a personal one), but hey, KD still got a little hydrated.

And he was a good sport about it.