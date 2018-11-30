Warriors' Kevin Durant gives Drake jersey after loss to Raptors



It ended up being a tough day at the office on Thursday for Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors.

Taking on the Toronto Raptors without Steph Curry and Draymond Green by his side, the four-time NBA scoring champ was forced to carry Golden State by himself at times. He finished with a season-high 51 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, punctuated a huge three-pointer to tie the game at 119 in the late stages of regulation.

He didn’t have much left to give by the extra OT frame, and the Warriors fell to the Raptors 131-128.

Then, to add insult to injury, he lost his jersey. Kind of.

KD, give your uni to LITERALLY anybody else in the building! 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/jiQsxN5Or7 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) November 30, 2018





Instead of giving it to a loyal fan or a child in need, he gave his to Drake.

As usual, the Toronto native added a bit of extra flair throughout the contest with his presence courtside. With the Raptors leading at the half, Drake gave his pals from Golden State a bit of a hard time.

😂 Drake letting the Warriors hear it at the half. 🎥: @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/XZJYq0Qrp0 — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) November 30, 2018





If giving away the threads off your backs is what it takes to convert one of the least committed famous sports fans to your side, that’s a pretty smart move by Durant.

When you come up short in a game but can take the focus away from the team that beat you for the first time in over four years and currently holds the best record in the league, that can surely be chalked up as a small victory.

Despite his team’s loss to the Raptors, it’s nice that Drake could give Kevin Durant a reason to smile. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

