Warriors' Kelly Oubre sprains left wrist in 'scary' practice incident

After a scorching hot February, Kelly Oubre Jr.'s March is getting off to a rocky start.

Oubre won't play against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night due to a left wrist sprain, Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters roughly 90 minutes before tip-off.

Oubre sustained the injury during practice earlier in the week and Kerr described the scene as "pretty scary."

Kelly Oubre is officially ruled out of tonight’s game in Portland with a left wrist sprain. He injured it the other day in practice. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) March 4, 2021

Steve Kerr says that Oubre got hurt in yesterday's practice in LA when he went up for a dunk, slipped, and hit both of his elbows on his way down as he tried to brace himself. Oubre is more sore than anything.



"It was pretty scary." — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) March 4, 2021

It's unclear how serious the injury is, but based on Kerr's comments, Oubre might miss some time. The Warriors wrap up the first half of the 2020-21 schedule Thursday in Phoenix against the Suns and don't play again until March 11.

Kent Bazemore will start in place of Oubre against the Blazers.

Kent Bazemore gets the start for Oubre, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr. KB will see lots of Damian Lillard tonight. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) March 4, 2021

Oubre struggled mightily to begin his first season with the Warriors, but once the calendar turned to February, he became a different player.

In 15 games in February, Oubre averaged 20.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game on 50.2 percent shooting from the field and 43 percent shooting from 3-point range.

But more than his shooting, it was Oubre's comfort in the Warriors offense that has become apparent. Over the last few games, his movement without the call and cutting to the basket has changed the Warriors' offense.

So, against a dynamic Blazers team, Oubre's offense and defense will be sorely missed.