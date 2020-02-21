Should Warriors keep or trade Andrew Wiggins if they win NBA Draft Lottery?

We're just a short time into Andrew Wiggins' Warriors tenure, but it already appears to be a genius move by Bob Myers.

But will the Warriors hold onto Wiggins? That might depend on if the ping-pong balls bounce their way.

Should Golden State, who has the worst record in the NBA, win the draft lottery, at least some league executives believe the Dubs will try to extend their championship window with Wiggins and the No. 1 pick, ESPN's Tim Bontemps wrote Thursday.

"Most league executives expect the Warriors to package their assets in search of a fourth star. However, some believe Golden State wouldn't mind rolling with Wiggins and a couple of high-ceiling prospects to extend a dynastic run as the championship core ages," Bontemps wrote.

Of course, the majority are on the other side of the equation. Whispers of the Warriors trying to package Wiggins, along with the first-round draft pick they got from the Minnesota Timberwolves, in a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo already have started to circulate as the Dubs' desire to grab the Greek Freak is well known.

Steph Curry (31), Klay Thompson (30) and Draymond Green (29) are entering the twilight of their prime, so the Warriors must find a player or players for them to pass the baton to. Antetokounmpo is the obvious dream fans salivate over, but that feels like a reach.

Could the Warriors trade Wiggins, the No. 1 pick and a future pick for say ... Joel Embiid, Bradley Beal or Aaron Gordon? Perhaps. Would it be worth it? Nope.

Wiggins, through four games in the Bay, has looked like a completely different player. He's averaging 22.7 points per game while shooting 57.9 percent overall and 52.6 percent from 3-point range. The one-way ticket out of the toxic environment of Minnesota seems to have given the 24-year-old new life.

If Wiggins can thrive alongside Curry when he returns later this season and take another step forward when Thompson comes back next year, then he could be primed to take the reins from the Warriors' Big Three once they begin to fade. Wiggins, along with the likes of Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman or LaMelo Ball, along with another top pick in either 2021 or '22 depending on the T-Wolves' record, would set the Warriors up for prolonged success well into the 2020s.

An unlocked and reenergized Wiggins paired with perhaps two other stars -- should the Warriors nail the picks -- is the perfect way to transition from one era of dominance to another.

If the Warriors win the NBA Draft Lottery this year, there's no reason to trade Wiggins and two top picks for anyone who isn't Giannis.

Should Warriors keep or trade Andrew Wiggins if they win NBA Draft Lottery? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area