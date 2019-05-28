Warriors, Kaiser Permanente create 'Thrive City' around Chase Center originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Warriors announced Tuesday they will be teaming up with Kaiser Permanente in a multi-year partnership to create "Thrive City," the official name of the surrounding area of Chase Center.

The new community will be "a community gathering space, providing a slate of year-round health and wellness programming," according to a press release.

"The first year of Chase Center will be an incredible year of discovery for the community as we'll continuously roll out new programming, retail, restaurants, and entertainment at Thrive City," said Rick Welts, Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer.

"We could not have chosen a better partner to activate the surrounding district at Chase Center as Kaiser Permanente's focus and commitment to the community runs parallel with our vision for the project and this entire district. We know this will become a gathering place for everyone and are excited to see it come to life over the first year of operation."

The city will also highlight public art, yoga sessions, farmer's markets, ice skating and much more.

"The Golden State Warriors are one of the most impactful brands in professional sports, and we are thrilled to join with them to improve the health of the Bay Area communities we serve through Thrive City, which will serve as a flagship presence and destination for total health," said Bernard J. Tyson, Chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente. "Additionally, broadening our partnership with the Warriors to become the official team physicians demonstrates our excellence in sports medicine. Our leading team of sports medicine specialists will bring expert care to support the ongoing good health of the team."

The opening of Chase Center is set up so it's all prepped for the 2019-20 season. And while we don't know yet if Kevin Durant will be calling that his home court, we do know it'll be a place that will exceed expectations.