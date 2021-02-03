Warriors' Justinian Jessup reveals NBA player he watches film of most

Warriors' Jessup reveals NBA player he watches the most originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Not Steph Curry, not even Klay Thompson. No, the player Warriors second-round draft pick Justinian Jessup watches film of the most doesn't play for Golden State.

He plays in the Eastern Conference for the team that made a surprise run to the NBA Finals.

"Duncan Robinson," Jessup told The Athletic's Ethan Strauss. "When he broke out last year, I took notice of that and watched all his clips. In the bubble, I watched him even more closely. He’s just a guy whose skill set I’m very similar to and he’s obviously carved out a nice role for himself on the Heat."

Jessup closely studies how Robinson moves off the ball. He's a knock-down 3-point shooter but doesn't just stand in the corner. The young lefty believes perfecting that part of his game should help him make an immediate impact on the Warriors next season.

They also have similar stories.

Jessup was the No. 51 pick in the 2020 draft. Robinson went undrafted. Jessup averaged just 7.4 points per game as a freshman at Boise State. He then upped his scoring each year -- 11.6 as a sophomore, 14.0 as a junior and 16.0 as a senior. Robinson had a longer college career, starting with a postgraduate year at Phillips Exeter Academy and then went to Division III Williams College. Robinson starred as a freshman, averaging 17.1 points per game. When his coach left following his freshman year, Robinson transferred to Michigan, where he spent his final three years of college, averaging 9.3 points per game.

Robinson signed a two-way contract with the Miami Heat after going undrafted, but played just five games as a rookie. Now, he's one of the best 3-point shooters in the league. He broke out last season, averaging 13.5 points while shooting 44.6 percent from deep. This season, he's averaging 13.6 points per game and shooting 41.6 percent from 3.

Warriors fans will have to wait to see if Jessup becomes the next Robinson. He already signed a pro contract in Australia's NBL when the Warriors drafted him. The good news is, he's off to a great start with the Illawarra Hawks.

Jessup is averaging 14.5 points and shooting 53 percent from the field through his first four games. He also is 58.8 percent (10-for-17) from 3-point range.

It certainly isn't a guarantee that Jessup will turn into the Warriors' version of Robinson, but Golden State has to like what they've seen from the lefty down under.

