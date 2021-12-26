Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson gets dunk poster signed by JaVale McGee
Man of his word: JaVale hilariously signs dunk poster for JTA originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
JaVale McGee is a man of his word.
Following the Warriors’ 116-107 win over the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day, the 7-foot center gave Warriors’ forward Juan Toscano-Anderson a gift he probably won’t ever forget.
S/o @JaValeMcGee for being a man of his word. Merry Christmas fam https://t.co/DQnjVXqKHk pic.twitter.com/72m6bW8bem
— Juan Toscano Anderson (@juanonjuan10) December 26, 2021
Man of my word! All Love young fella! https://t.co/OileHsbKwz
— Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) December 26, 2021
The last time the two teams met, JTA put McGee on a poster after he threw down a monster dunk on the former Warriors center in the Dubs’ 118-96 win over the Suns on Dec. 3.
The Warriors’ bench, Chase Center and pretty much all of NBA Twitter completely lost it.
JTA PUT JAVALE ON A POSTER pic.twitter.com/5OPizI9SJr
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 4, 2021
OMG JUAN ðŸ˜± pic.twitter.com/tUGJC1Xokv
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 4, 2021
The bench's reaction to Juan's poster on JaVale ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/YhuI3r1j6G
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 4, 2021
After the game, JTA got a chance to look at the photos that captured his big moment and flooded social media.
Toscano-Anderson told reporters after the win that he believes that was the best dunk he has ever had in a game. He also said he was going to hang the photo in his mom’s house.
McGee, too, engaged in the Twitter talk and had the perfect response to the throw-down.
Congrats young fella ill sign it for you! https://t.co/yk9aLQaece
— Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) December 4, 2021
And he did just that.