Warriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson gets dunk poster signed by JaVale McGee

Man of his word: JaVale hilariously signs dunk poster for JTA originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

JaVale McGee is a man of his word.

Following the Warriors’ 116-107 win over the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day, the 7-foot center gave Warriors’ forward Juan Toscano-Anderson a gift he probably won’t ever forget.

S/o @JaValeMcGee for being a man of his word. Merry Christmas fam https://t.co/DQnjVXqKHk pic.twitter.com/72m6bW8bem — Juan Toscano Anderson (@juanonjuan10) December 26, 2021

Man of my word! All Love young fella! https://t.co/OileHsbKwz — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) December 26, 2021

The last time the two teams met, JTA put McGee on a poster after he threw down a monster dunk on the former Warriors center in the Dubs’ 118-96 win over the Suns on Dec. 3.

The Warriors’ bench, Chase Center and pretty much all of NBA Twitter completely lost it.

JTA PUT JAVALE ON A POSTER pic.twitter.com/5OPizI9SJr — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 4, 2021

OMG JUAN ðŸ˜± pic.twitter.com/tUGJC1Xokv — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 4, 2021

The bench's reaction to Juan's poster on JaVale ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/YhuI3r1j6G — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 4, 2021

After the game, JTA got a chance to look at the photos that captured his big moment and flooded social media.

Story continues

Toscano-Anderson told reporters after the win that he believes that was the best dunk he has ever had in a game. He also said he was going to hang the photo in his mom’s house.

McGee, too, engaged in the Twitter talk and had the perfect response to the throw-down.

Congrats young fella ill sign it for you! https://t.co/yk9aLQaece — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) December 4, 2021

And he did just that.